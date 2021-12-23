The Steelers coaching staff changes might begin with a voluntary departure

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be in the playoff hunt with a 7-6-1 record, but no one who has watched the team play this season would say it’s been a thing of beauty. In fact, it’s been such a rough road at points this year many are expecting some serious coaching changes this offseason.

No, the coaching changes some want won’t likely happen, this being the firing of Mike Tomlin, but that doesn’t mean all other coaches are, or should be, considered safe.

Will offensive coordinator Matt Canada be retained? How about Keith Butler on the defensive side of the ball? As rumors and reports circulate, it appears the first coaching change might be a voluntary one.

Reports are now being to pick up steam that the Steelers’ offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is preparing to leave the organization at season’s end to take over a similar position at the University of Oregon once the 2021 Steelers season has ended.

This per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is leaving the Steelers to take a similar position at the University of Oregon, according to sources. Klemm had a year left on his contract and was not being forced out by the team. He will remain with the Steelers until the season is over. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 23, 2021

Many fans will read into this decision as Klemm wanting to get out of town due to the ineptitude of the current regime. However, it should be noted Klemm is a west coast guy who grew up in California and attended the University of Hawaii.

Klemm has spent the past two seasons with the Steelers, one as an assistant offensive line coach and the other as the head offensive line coach. The lateral move could be Klemm wanting to get back into the coaching ranks. He previously served nine seasons in college football, five at UCLA (2012-16) and four at SMU (2008-11).

Either way, it looks as if the Steelers will be looking to bring in another offensive line coach, a position which now seems to be a revolving door since Mike Munchak departed for the Denver Broncos. If the Steelers wanted to promote from within, they could give the job to assistant offensive line coach Craig Morgan, but the team could also want to bring in an outsider to coach the line.

Nothing has been made official yet, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.