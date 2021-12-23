Steelers COVID-19 issues continue with two more players added to the list

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a Week 16 showdown at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday, but if things continue to trend in their current direction you have to wonder how many players will be available for both teams.

Earlier in the week it was the Chiefs who have been hit with players being added to the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Those names would include Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, but now it seems as if the Steelers are being hit with the same issue, except most players who have been added have been nothing more than depth players.

Wednesday the Steelers placed Zach Banner, Marcus Allen and Devin Bush on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and Thursday the team has added two more names. Those players would be defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and running back Anthony McFarland Jr.

We have placed DE Isaiah Buggs and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2021

Buggs, who missed the Week 15 game vs. the Tennessee Titans due to an ankle injury, was a full participant in practice Wednesday and was thought to be some much needed help on the defensive interior vs. Kansas City. What compounds this loss is the fact Montravious Adams, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List prior to Week 15, has not been activated to the 53-man roster yet.

As for McFarland, his time on the active roster has been minimal this season. After starting the year on Injured Reserve (IR) with a knee injury, McFarland has only been active for a handful of games, rather being a gameday inactive on most occasions.

Thus far, the Steelers have only one starter who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and that is Devin Bush, but the hope is no more players are added and the team will have their best possible roster available when they travel this Sunday for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Of course, things can change quickly, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they press on throughout the rest of the regular season.