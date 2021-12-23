Steelers Injury Report: Freiermuth, Wormley still unable to practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have what many consider to be their biggest test of the season as they head to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City as big underdogs. As the Steelers take the practice field for their second time of the week to prepare for Sunday’s game, one new names was on the injury list. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were two players who were limited, two who did not practice, and three who were full participants.

As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List do not appear on the injury report. For this reason, Montravius Adams, Zach Banner, Marcus Allen, and Devin Bush, Isaiah Buggs, and Anthony McFarland Jr. will not appear on the injury report. Additionally, players designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List such as Kevin Dotson and J.C. Hassenauer will not appear on the injury report either.

As expected, Ben Roethlisberger is still on the injury report. This week Roethlisberger is once again listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. As for practice on Wednesday, Roethlisberger usually does not participate, but this week he was listed as a full participant. On Thursday Roethlisberger was only limited, but is not believed to be in danger of playing on Sunday.

There were two players who missed the Steelers Week 15 game who were ruled out days before the game. Rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson was ruled out last Friday with a foot injury but was able to return as a full participant on both Wednesday and Thursday. Isaiah Buggs also missed Sunday’s game after being downgraded on Saturday with an ankle injury. On Thursday, Buggs was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 List and no longer appears on the injury report.

Another player who was not active on Sunday and had been on the injury report was tight end Kevin Rader with a hip injury. In Wednesday’s practice, Rader was yet another player listed as having an injury but was a full participant. Thursday was more of the same as Rader was once again good to go.

Unable to finish Sunday’s game against the Titans was defensive tackle Chris Wormley with a groin injury. Unfortunately, Wormley was not able to participate in practice in any manner on Wednesday. On Thursday, Wormley was once again unable to participate.

Leaving Sunday’s game with a concussion, rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth is in the NFL concussion protocol. Being his second time in the protocol late this season, Freiermuth was unable to practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Freiermuth was still unable to go which makes it extremely difficult for him to clear the protocol in time for Sunday’s game.

The only other player listed on the injury report on Wednesday was cornerback Joe Haden who returned to the Steelers lineup in Week 15 after missing the previous four games. The good news is Haden was listed not for having an injury but as a coaches decision to have a veteran’s day off on Wednesday. On Thursday, Haden was back in action as a full participant.

The new player added to the report on Thursday was starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. who was limited due to illness. Based on the report, it is unclear at this time if Moore had an illness which held him back in certain things throughout or if he began practice and then became ill.

As for the Chiefs’ injury report, it can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com.