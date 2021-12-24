Steelers Podcast: What the Steelers need to do to defeat the Chiefs on Sunday

The Steelers battle the Chiefs on Sunday with a lot on the line for our heroes in hypocycloids. What do the underdog Steelers need to do to defeat the defending AFC Champs? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

News and Note

How the Steelers could win against Kansas City

Blue Check Beck

Hart to Heart

