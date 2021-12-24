Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 16 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. I talked about this on my ‘Let’s Ride’ podcast Friday, but are you someone who wants the Steelers to play the Chiefs will all their weapons available? Or are you someone who wants the win no matter what it takes, or who misses the game?

2. What is more concerning to you regarding this 2021 Steelers team, the rush defense or the offense’s running game? Explain why you chose what you did...

3. Time to play the prediction game! How do the Steelers finish the final three games of the regular season?

at Kansas City

vs. Cleveland

at Baltimore

4. I was thinking about postseason awards the other day, and was wondering who would be the Steelers’ Rookie of the Year in 2021? Who would get it, in your opinion? Najee? MUUUUTH? Another rookie who contributed?

5. Okay, there are some who celebrate Christmas and open some gifts on Christmas Eve. I find this to be absolutely blasphemous, but what say you? Do you open any presents on the day before the big day, or wait until Christmas morning/day? I always revert back to Crash Davis from “Bull Durham” (Note: If you’ve never seen the clip below, make sure there are no kids around while watching...)

6. Sticking to the Christmas theme, what is the best Steelers Christmas gift you’ve ever received?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out Jeff’s morning show Let’s Ride, Bryan and Tony’s Steelers Retro Show or Dave’s Steelers Stat Geek, or even the new evening shows, give them a try by listening below!