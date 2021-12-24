Steelers activate Montravius Adams from the Reserve/COVID-19 List

As players continue to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 List across the NFL, the Steelers had some encouraging news by welcoming back a player who missed the previous game from being on the list. The Steelers have announced defensive tackle Montravius Adams is returning to the active roster.

We have activated DT Montravius Adams from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. @BordasLaw https://t.co/nAt80VU0Iv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2021

The Steelers signed Montravius Adams off the New Orleans Saints practice squad prior to Week 13 this season. With only three practices, Adams came in and started for the Steelers at nose tackle and played 46% of the defensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens. In two games with the Steelers, Adams started both games where he has one pass defensed, four tackles, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.

After starting for two games with the Steelers, Adams missed last Sunday’s contests against the Tennessee Titans. Getting him back for the Steelers defense, he can hopefully help a struggling defensive line as Chris Wormley has been unable to practice this week with a groin injury and may not be available for Sunday.

With Adam‘s back on the roster, the Steelers have six players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. All going on this week, the players are linebacker Marcus Allen, offensive tackle Zach Banner, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, linebacker Devin Bush, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., and practice squad guard Malcolm Pridgeon

