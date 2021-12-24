Steelers Injury Report: 3 players ruled out for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have what many consider to be their biggest test of the season as they head to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City as big underdogs. As the Steelers take the practice field for their last time this week to prepare for Sunday’s game, X new names was on the injury list. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there are X players who have been ruled out for Sunday.

As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List do not appear on the injury report. For this reason, Zach Banner, Marcus Allen, Devin Bush, Isaiah Buggs, and Anthony McFarland Jr. will not appear on the injury report. Additionally, players designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List such as Kevin Dotson and J.C. Hassenauer will not appear on the injury report either. Montravius Adams was activated from the Covid List on Friday. None of the players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List are officially out for the game until they remain on the list after 4 PM on Saturday.

As expected, Ben Roethlisberger is still on the injury report. This week Roethlisberger is once again listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. After being a full particiapnt on Wednesday and limited on Thursday, Roethlisberger was a full participant on Friday and has no injury status.

Unable to finish Sunday’s game against the Titans was defensive tackle Chris Wormley with a groin injury. Unfortunately, Wormley was not able to participate in practice in any manner on Wednesday or Thursday. Wormley was once again unable to participate in practice on Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Leaving Sunday’s game with a concussion, rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth is in the NFL concussion protocol. Being his second time in the protocol late this season, Freiermuth was unable to practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Freiermuth was still unable to go on Friday and has not cleared the protocol and is therefore ruled out for Week 16.

Missing the last game, rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson was ruled out last Friday for Week 15 with a foot injury but was able to return as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited on Friday. Surprisingly, Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Another player who was not active last Sunday and had been on the injury report was tight end Kevin Rader with a hip injury. Rader has practiced fully all week and has no injury status.

Anther player listed on the injury report on Wednesday was cornerback Joe Haden who returned to the Steelers lineup in Week 15 after missing the previous four games. The good news is Haden was listed not for having an injury but as a coaches decision to have a veteran’s day off on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, Haden was back in action as a full participant and is good to go for Sunday.

A new player added to the report on Thursday was starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. who was limited due to illness. On Friday, Moore was a full participant on Friday and has no injury designation for Sunday’s game.

