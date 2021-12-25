Steelers Fan Rooting Guide: Who to cheer for in other games in Week 16

Each game that the Steelers take the field, it’s about their taking care of business with a win. That doesn’t always occur, but with the goal always being the playoffs... the other games become about seeding and matchups. With the Steelers needing to control their fate against the Chiefs, other contests still matter to Steelers Nation and we assume the Steelers will keep winning more for the sake of this exercise. Here’s a guide to other significant matchups, and whose losses the Steelers would benefit from more.

If the season ended today, the Steelers would be the ninth seed in the AFC.

Here are the current AFC playoff picture going into Week 16

WEEK 16

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers - Saturday 4:30 PM, (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON)

Sure, you don’t need anybody to tell you to root against the brown and orange this week. The Steelers are slightly ahead of the Browns, so a Cleveland loss in Lambeau Field could close the Dawg Pound for the season.

Who to root for: Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals - Saturday 8:15 PM (NFLN)

The Colts may be one of the hottest teams in the AFC, let alone the National Football League. The Arizona Cardinals are struggling with injuries, but are desperately in need of a win on Christmas Night. The last time the Cards played on December 25 in prime time, Rod Tidwell scored the game winner in the final seconds. But that was fictional and in a movie called Jerry McGuire. For the Steelers sake, hopefully truth is better than fiction.

Who to root for: Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, Dec. 26

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

Both teams are ahead of the Steelers in the standings, but Pittsburgh could actually benefit more from Baltimore beating the Bungles. The Steelers have another shot at the Ravens, so a Cincy loss helps here.

Who to root for: Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

The Chargers are leading the Wildcard standings and the Steelers could benefit from the Bolts going down a couple of times. It’s unlikely to be at the hands of the Texans, but one gotta hope.

Who to root for: Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

This is definitely becoming a theme, but the shame of having to root for New England is becoming a necessary trend. If Bill Belichick’s Pats can knock off Buffalo, the Steelers with a win would be inside the seven.

Who to root for: New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

This game matters not for the Steelers, but many fans don’t want to see Jacksonville with a top pick again. Therefore, rooting for Jacksonville works for the Rooting Guide.

Who to root for: Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders - Sunday 4:25 PM (CBS)

This is your basic pick-em. both teams have a tough remaining schedule and both are behind the Steelers.

Who to root for: Whoever you hate more

Monday, Dec. 27

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints - Monday 8:15 PM (ESPN)

The Dolphins are a very hot team right now. Should the Steelers lose and the Dolphins win...Miami would jump ahead. So this team needs to fall.

Who to root for: New Orleans Saints

Who do you like in these games for yinzer’s sake? Let us know in the comment section in this article or on BTSC social media. In the meantime, grab that Terrible Towel and start rooting.

If you want more explanation to these picks check out the new Rooting Guide podcast below: