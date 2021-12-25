Honestly, having some Christmas luck is the Steelers Key of the Week

For the first and only time this season the Steelers key of the week will be something completely out of their control. What the Pittsburgh Steelers need is some good old fashioned holiday luck on their side to knock off the heavily favored Kansas City Chiefs. Heck, the Chiefs are heavy favorites even with having most of their star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The NFL, and its odds makers, believe the Steelers will lose big on Sunday, and if they can't catch a couple breaks they certainly will be receiving a Christmas beating.

If the Chiefs are without Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, their offense really has no playmakers for Patrick Mahomes to throw to. The Chiefs rushing attack is not a very good unit, even though the Steelers rush defense has been terrible without the big two weapons, but in Kansas City the Chiefs have struggled mightily to put points up on the board. The Steelers offense knows all about struggling to put points up on the board. If it wasn't for four Steelers turnovers against the Titans the offense would've mustered just 7 points against Tennessee. So the Chiefs being unable to score will keep the Steelers in this game.

The Steelers need to make this game an ugly affair. Strong defense and the ability to move the chains will be a major key for the Steelers. We know how good Chris Boswell has been this year, but the Chiefs will be without their starting kicker, Harrison Butker, who will miss the game due to COVID related issues. Meaning, if this comes down to a kicking battle the Steelers will have a significant edge. The Pittsburgh Steelers need to be able to win a one score game again, and they will probably have to keep their opponent to less than 20 points.

The Steelers will also need a little bit of turnover luck on their side. If it wasn't for that luck against the Titans the Steelers would not have come close to winning that game. If the Steelers defense can force Patrick Mahomes into some critical mistakes, and the offense can keep a clean sheet the Steelers can win this game. What we don't want is the Chiefs getting 100% healthy before the game and dominating the turnover battle. Heck, Travis Kelce himself put up more yards than the entire Steelers offense last week and Tyreek Hill was about 10 yards shy of doing the same.

But what do you think? Can the Steelers receive a gift from the football gods and knock off a Super Bowl favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.