Colts at Cardinals, Week 16: Christmas Night Open Thread

Colt (8-6) at Cardinals (10-4)

Colts are a scrappy bunch that could make some noise come playoff time. A win this weekend would go a long ways to getting them there, since the rest of the schedule doesn’t look daunting.

Next up: Raiders, at Jaguars.



Cardinals have had some recent struggles since Kyler Murray’s ankle injury. That ankle has the entire weight of the Arizona chances resting on it. With the Rams breathing down their neck, the Cardinals really need a win here as next week isn’t going to be a picnic.

Next up: at Cowboys, Seahawks.

Go get some seconds and join us in the comments section to compare gifts and talk some football with some other Steelers fans.