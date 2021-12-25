Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 16 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hitting the road with their biggest test of the 2021 season. Taking on the current number one seed in the AFC, the Steelers could use another win to stay in the extremely tight AFC North race. It looks to be a tall task ahead of them, but it will also good test to see how close this team is to being in contention in the American Football Conference.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Chiefs for their Week 16 matchup in Kansas City.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-6-1 (3rd place in AFC North)

Kansas City Chiefs: 10-4 (1st place in AFC West)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+8.5)

OVER/UNDER: 45

Moneyline: Steelers +310; Chiefs -410

Last 5 Games

Steelers: 2-3

Chiefs: 5-0

Injury Report

Steelers:

Game Status

LB Buddy Johnson (Foot) - Out

TE Pat Freiermuth (Concussion) - Out

DE Chris Wormley (Groin) - Out

Chiefs:

Game Status

All active

*Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List are not included on the injury report

News and Notes

Despite having to go on the road to one of the loudest venues in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had success in Kansas City under Mike Tomlin. In all, the Steelers are 3–2 and winners of three of their last four. But in the last four games at Arrowhead Stadium, the Steelers have not scored more than 19 points yet came up with three victories.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been on a tear as winners of 7 games in a row. Additionally, the Chiefs have scored 22 or more points in the last three games coming out of there bye, and have only surrendered more than 17 points twice in the last nine games.

The Kansas City Chiefs are also looking to lock up their 2021 postseason bid. If the Chiefs defeat the Steelers on Sunday, they qualify for the playoffs. Combined with the Chiefs win, a loss or a tie by the Los Angeles Chargers would also allow the Chiefs to clinch the AFC West division.

