Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III ruled OUT vs. the Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out rookie Punter, Pressley Harvin III due to personal reasons. Harvin’s father tragically passed away Christmas morning.

#Steelers P Pressley Harvin III (personal reasons) has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game vs the #Chiefs. He will not make the trip to Kansas City. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 25, 2021

Harvin took to instagram Saturday morning to share some words about his father who was able to come to the Steelers previous game against the Titans and witness his son win one more game:

“To my Father: Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me. I’m so grateful that I was even able to have you here for so long. You’ve been battling health issues since you were 16. You could’ve gave up a long time ago but you were determined to fight. It hurts so much to even write this because I feel like you’re still with me. You taught me what it takes to be a man and so much more. You are the strongest man on this Earth, as some days you woke up and no matter the discomfort or pain you felt you went on to provide for me and my entire family. You touched so many people’s lives while you were here. You motivated me every day to be the best me. God took you home this morning away from all of the pain, struggles, and hardships you faced. Thank you for being you, through it all Pops. I love you so much, and pray that I get to see you again one day. ❤️ ”

A number of Harvin's teammates took to the post to express their condolences to the Harvin family including Eric Ebron, T. J. Watt, James Washington, Dwayne Haskins Jr., Ulysees Gilbert III, Pat Freiermuth, Kendrick Green, Benny Snell Jr., Terrell Edmunds, and Alex Highsmith, among others.

As for the game, the Steelers don't have a punter on the roster, meaning punting duties likely fall onto Chris Boswell’s shoulders and it is believed the emergency holder is cornerback Cam Sutton.

With Pressley Harvin out, I would guess Cam Sutton will serve as emergency holder for the Steelers. Chris Boswell could be asked to punt. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) December 25, 2021

