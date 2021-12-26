After an action-packed holiday week, BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the Burgh together.

Sunday 12/19

The Steelers start out slow and ended up doing just enough to get by. This is how my parents would describe my high school career. Heck, this is how my wife would describe my housework skills.

T.J. does need at least a half-of-a sack more to be all alone one the unofficial team sack ledger after tying Eugene “Big Daddy” Lipscomb’s. Watt is the fastest sacker that I’ve seen in Western PA since Pete at the Giant Eagle in Johnstown in 1986.

Absolutely a Hall of Famer, Ben is now in the Top 5 in passing yards in NFL history. Seven, at 63,562 is now 8,379 yards from passing Brett Favre and Peyton Manning to get into third place. Ben passing Phillip Rivers for fifth was obtainable, but Big Ben will never catch Old Man Rivers record of having kids.

Monday 12/20

The Browns loss to the Raiders on a last-second field goal put the Steelers in third place in the division and in ninth in the AFC. Nothing like an early Christmas gift.

The musical chairs of the Practice Squad continues. Poor Linden Stephens doesn’t know whether he’s coming or going as the DB was restored from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list, Guard Malcolm Pridgeon was placed on it and Isaiah Johnson was released from the PS. These guys will continue to be treated like trout...caught and released.

Travis Kelce being out could be fools-gold news. The All-World tight end most likely will be back in time for Sunday’s game. The Steelers have less of a chance when No. 87 is in the game and I’m not talking Kevin Rader.

Tuesday 12/21

With Leonard Fournette down, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning on signing Le’Veon Bell pending a physical. Wow! Richard Gummies and Mr. Buck Naked & Robbed are together once again. Tom Brady and Gronk are no longer the main reason to root against the Bucs. I would be sick to see Tampa raise a Lombardi with these black and gold castoffs.

More Chiefs on the COVID list, but many will have plenty of time to return. The problem is that if too many of the red, white, and gold go on the list, it has a chance to get postponed. If Patrick Mahomes goes on the list the game won’t be played until March.

Wednesday 12/22

Harrison Butker is out for the Chiefs. That’s a huge deal if Sunday’s game in KC is a close one.

The clock has started on the return of Kevin Dotson. I just hope the limited time offer lasts longer than that of the McRib. The Steelers have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. If he isn’t activated during that period, No. 69 won’t be able to return to the active roster for the rest of the 2021 season.

Here come the Steelers’ additions to the COVID list. Devin Bush, Zach Banner, and Marcus Allen could just be the start. Just like a scrum on the field the second ones in get nailed and lose out the most.

Fans may be excited to see OL Coach Adrian Klemm possibly leaving with the line not performing on a consistent level, but inconsistency with revolving assistant coaches is not ideal. Klemm was building a culture of toughness and nastiness, but Rome wasn’t built in a day.

Again this year, no Pro Bowlers on offense. But congrats to the great stalwarts of the Steelers’ defense T.J Watt and Cameron Heyward for making the AFC squad. A major omission, though, was Kicker Chris Boswell.

Thursday 12/23

Two more Steelers on the list, but these two were injured and not likely to play anyhow.

Friday 12/24

The Steelers activated DT Montravius Adams from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This is huge for the Steelers’ hopes to stop the run game of Kansas City. I haven’t been this excited since Arby’s put the Beef ‘N Cheddar on the 2 for $6 menu.

Chris Wormley, Buddy Johnson and Pat Freiermuth are listed as out for the KC game. This is a huge blow. After the hit that Pat took, it’s no shock that he’s out.

Saturday 12/25

Merry Christmas from your friends and family at BTSC.

Condolences to Pressley Harvin III, who lost his father to a long-time illness. The Steelers’ punter will not play on Sunday to be with his family at this difficult time.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

