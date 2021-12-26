Steelers Touchdown Under Podcast: Why the Steelers D is better than KC

Well the Steelers aren’t in Pittsburgh anymore, they’ve hit the road chasing another win and continuing their challenging march (or Zombie stumble if you read nfl.com) to the playoffs, and somehow potentially even an AFC North title.

Can the Steelers defense stop Patrick Mahomes, and especially defend against his deep ball? Will the Steelers overcome injuries and player losses for this game, including Big Press, Pat Freiermuth and Chris Wormley? Can Big Ben get it done on the West Coast for a memorable win, in what might be his last west coast NFL game?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2021, and what to expect from the team as they continue their 2021 campaign for a seventh Lombardi. This is what will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

The boys analyse the Steelers defence over the season vs. the Chief’s offense

Discuss fans’ biggest frustrations of this season: tanking, officiating and Tony Romo’s commentating

Predicting the big playmakers in this game

‘Slingin’ the Slang’

Audience Q&A

Plus MUCH MUCH MORE!

