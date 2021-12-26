Week 16 NFL Early Games: News, updates and Open Thread

Giants (4-10) at Eagles (7-7)
The Eagles are among eight teams fighting for realistically two playoff spots, and a win here moves them equal with the 49ers at #6.
Next up: at WFT, Cowboys
The Giants currently hold the fifth pick in the draft.
Next up: at Bears, WFT
Rams (10-4) at Vikings (7-7)
The Rams are nipping at the heals of the Cardinals for first place in the NFCW
Next up: at Ravens, 49ers
The Vikings are in that same pack with the Eagles.
Next up: at Packers, Bears
Buffalo (8-6) at Patriots* (9-5)
Buffalo would love to avenge the loss at home in a game that the Patriots* threw the ball 3 times due to high winds. They could pull even at the same time, though they’ll still be behind in conference wins, but have a favorable upcoming schedule.
Next up: Falcons, Jets
The Patriots* need to stay in contact with the Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC, and would leap frog the Titans with a victory here.
Unfortunately for the Bills, the Patriots* schedule looks like this.
Next up: Jaguars, Dolphins
Buccaneers (10-4) at Panthers (5-9)
The Buccaneers can only win and hope for a loss from the Packers to have a shot at the NFC crown. The win part looks easy.
Next up: at Jets, Panthers
The Panthers are part of the mob the Eagles are in, but at second to last place in that bunch, with another game against the Buccaneers, maybe they should be protecting the eight pick in the draft.
Next up: at Saints, at Buccaneers
Jaguars (2-12) at Jets (3-11)
I had these records backwards, not sure anyone would have noticed.
This is truly a battle for the top pick next spring, the Jaguars own it, but would jump to #3 if they somehow come out victorious here.
Next up: at Patriots*, Colts
Last opportunity for a victory for the Jets here, though they’d move from the #3 pick possibly up to #6, by doing so.
Next up: Buccaneers, at Bills
Lions (2-11-1) at Falcons (6-8)
The Lions have a chance at all three of these, they’ve played tough all season, but haven’t gotten many breaks, and the Packers probably will have packed it in by week 18.
Next up: at Seahawks, Packers
The Falcons are right in the middle of the same group as the Eagles.
Next up: at Bills, Saints
Chargers (8-6) at Texans (3-11)
There’s five 8 win teams and seven 7 win teams playing for four spots though some of the 8 win teams have a shot at the #1 spot still, ok some 7’s do too.
Next up: Broncos, at Raiders
Protecting a top four draft pick shouldn’t be difficult.
Next up: at 49ers, Titans
Ravens (8-6) at Bengals (8-6)
Two of the ten 8 & 7 win teams here fighting for first place in the AFCN
Next up: Rams, Steelers
Similar schedule to the Ravens makes this a tight race.
Next up: Chiefs, at Browns
