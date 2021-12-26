The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an extremely tight battle for the AFC North division with three games let to play. With plenty of other factors in regards to the other three teams, the Steelers just need to take care of their own business and let everything else play out as it may. This week, the Steelers have their biggest test of the season as they travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs.

Will the Steelers step up as big underdogs? Will the offense be able to put points on the board consistently throughout the entire game? Will the Steelers defense be able to slow down the dynamic Kansas City offense?

This Sunday will answer all these questions as the Steelers look to keep pace in the AFC North. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Week 16 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 16:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, December 26th

Kickoff: 4:25 P.M. ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Odds: Pittsburgh (+10); O/U (45.5)

