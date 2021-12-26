Steelers vs. Chiefs, Week 16: 1st quarter in-game update

Playing the late game on Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers saw things break their way where if they were to find a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 16 they could significantly improve their chances of making the AFC Playoffs. However, beating the Chiefs, in Kansas City, is no easy task.

The Steelers were without players like Devin Bush and Pat Freiermuth, while the Chiefs were without Travis Kelce in their lineup due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Nonetheless, Pittsburgh would have to play one of their best games of the season if they wanted to break the Chiefs’ 7-game winning streak.

The Chiefs chose to defer their possession to the second half, and Ben Roethlisberger and company took the field for the first offensive possession of the game. Outside of an 18-yard pass completed to Diontae Johnson, the Steelers’ offense failed to do anything on their opening drive before punting it to Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes took over near his own 30-yard line, and didn’t face much of a resistance form the Steelers’ defense. Even without Kelce, Mahomes found open receivers as he moved the Chiefs’ offense into the red-zone. Completing 3rd downs en route to a Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1-yard touchdown run. Following the extra point, the score was 7-0 Chiefs with 4:07 left in the first quarter.

The next offensive play for the Steelers saw Matt Canada dial up a flea flicker, but Ben Roethlisberger’s pass intended for Ray-Ray McCloud was intercepted. Just two minutes later Mahomes found Byron Pringle in the back of the end zone. Another point-after made the score 14-0 with just 1:07 left in the opening frame.

The Steelers had the ball to end of the first quarter.