Steelers vs. Chiefs, Week 16: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The start of the second quarter was more of the same for the Steelers offense, except this drive didn’t end in a turnover, but a punt. While the Chiefs were able to add to their point total, the Steelers’ defense was finally able to keep them out of the end-zone. Instead, an Elliott Fry field goal made the score 17-0 with 8:45 left in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh finally put together a drive which moved the ball into Kansas City territory, but when the field shortened the play calling got extremely conservative and resulted in a Chris Boswell field goal attempt. Boswell’s kick sailed wide left, and kept the score 17-0 with 4:25 left in the first half.

It didn’t take long for the Chiefs to strike again, and this time it was Mahomes hitting Necole Hardman for the score after he made Terrell Edmunds miss along the sideline. The point-after was missed, making the score 23-0 with 2:13 left in the second quarter.

A promising start to the Steelers’ next drive ended when Matt Canada dialed up yet another toss run on 4th and 1, which lost three yards. The turnover on downs gave the red-hot Chiefs’ offense great field position. The windy conditions resulted in another missed field goal, keeping the score at 23-0. That score would stand as both teams headed into halftime.