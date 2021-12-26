Steelers vs. Chiefs, Week 16: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

2nd Quarter In-Game Update

Kansas City received the ball to start the third quarter, and the Steelers were able to force a punt for the first time in the game on that first drive of the second half. The Steelers’ miscues continued after Diontae Johnson fumbled the ball and gave the ball right back to the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes wasted little time taking advantage of the Steelers’ mistake, and it was Mahomes hitting Pringle for his second touchdown of the game. The extra point made the score 30-0 with 8:53 left in the third quarter.

Ben Roethlisberger and company were finally able to put together a scoring drive, but even with the Chiefs’ defense playing their soft zone, all the offense could muster was a Chris Boswell chip shot field goal. The kick made the score 30-3 with 3:34 remaining in the quarter.

The Chiefs have the football, and are driving, at the end of the 3rd quarter.