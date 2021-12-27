Steelers Post-Game Podcast: The bad, the worse and the hideous for the Steelers in Kansas City

The fear that the Steelers were going to be overmatched against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday came true in a big way in an embarrassing road defeat. Lamenting the 36-10 loss in the BTSC Postgame Show is Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis.

If you haven’t heard, we have a YouTube channel, and the main reason for this is to increase the sound qualitya on our shows. But if you’re a visual learner you can watch the show below. Be sure to subscribe to our channel.

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below: