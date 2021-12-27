Well, that was one of the worst efforts I’ve ever witnessed out of the Pittsburgh Steelers. From wire-to-wire they were absolutely dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs, and it genuinely was hard to watch. Really there were no positives to pick from out of this game, and this may be one of the most negative report cards I’ve ever produced to date. If they continue to play how they did on Sunday people will start losing their jobs, and this roster is much closer to a rebuild then we anticipated.

Offense

The offense was bad, as in very bad. One of the worst days from a terrible offensive line, Ben Roethlisberger was off for most of the afternoon, and the receivers had the case of the drops again. I’m not really sure what to dig into exactly here because it was all so bad. At this point, it is easier to list the positions the Steelers don’t have to replace starters this offseason because that list is considerably smaller than the positions that need a face lift.

The offensive line was embarrassed by the Chiefs’ front all day long, and they weren’t able to open up any running lanes or give Ben Roethlisberger any time in the pocket. This has become such a big issue you could honestly call for a complete remodel of this unit. Thankfully their coach is already out the door, so the philosophy can be different as well. I’m just sick and tired of writing the same thing week in and week out about how bad this line is this season.

Final Grade: F

Defense

The Steelers couldn’t stop Kansas City all day long and this is without perhaps their best offensive weapon in Travis Kelce. What an abysmal day for a group that had previously been one of the best in the league. Before, we used to anticipate sacks and interceptions, but now watching this unit I anticipate long gashing runs and receivers running wide-open. It’s a problem.

The only real positive in this game was Minkah Fitzpatrick, who once again was a tackling machine despite his small stature. I repeat, there’s no way your free safety should be your leading tackler, and now he’s breaking Steelers season records for tackles. Again it’s a problem.

Final Grade: F

Special Teams

Perhaps this grade is a little harsh on the special teams, but it was just that type of day. Chris Boswell missed his first field goal attempt of the game, and the return team really couldn’t get anything going. Emergency reserve punter Corliss Waitman was fine, so that’s a positive, I guess?

Final Grade: F

Overall

The Steelers offense can’t score, and their defense can’t stop teams from scoring. You can’t possibly win football games like this. For all those years in the 2010s the Steelers seemed to have a good offenses and a bad defense, or a good defense and a bad offense, but now everything is just bad. Well, we finally got the same caliber of play from both sides of the football…

We are quickly heading towards a dark time in Steelers football. They have some very bright stars they can build around, but without nailing a couple drafts and free agent pick ups, the Steelers could fall into mediocrity for the first time in 20 years. This team needs to do something different, and this offseason is a good time to start making that change.

Final Grade: F

But what do you think? Do you agree with these grades? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.