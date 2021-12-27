Dolphins at Saints, Week 16: Monday Night Football Open thread

Dolphins (7-7) at Saints (7-7)

Dolphins with a win tonight move to the seventh spot in the AFC. Won’t last with the remaining schedule they have, but who’d of guessed that would happen a few weeks ago.

Next up: at Titans, Patriots*

The Saints would pull into a three way tie with the Eagles and 49ers with a win. I just think trying to talk Brees out of retirement doesn’t give the current players a boost of confidence.

Next up: Panthers, at Falcons

Last chance to hang out with in a fellow Steelers fans open comment section of this NFL week.