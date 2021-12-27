NFL Week 17 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 3-point underdogs against the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a humiliating defeat which put the Kansas City Chiefs into the 2021 postseason. It’s not just that the Steelers lost, it’s the fact that they were never really in the game. Now that they have an extra day of preparation as they return to Heinz Field for Monday Night Football, the Steelers will be closing out the season with the first of two AFC North matchups.

When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 17

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM

Betting line: +3

Over/under: 41

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 15-10 vs Browns

Win streak: 1 game PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 1 - 2 CLE

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 6 - 3 - 1 CLE

The opening line on the game was at -0 after the schedule was announced in May. Even though the Browns have lost three of their last four games and are behind the Steelers in the standings, the line has moved for the Browns to be three-point favorites in Pittsburgh.

Being the underdog on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +130 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 13/10 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Browns would have a payout of $46 ($26 plus the original $20 bet). The Browns have a current moneyline of -150, or 2/3 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Cleveland to win straight up would have a payout of $33.33 ($13.33 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 3-3 against the spread in their last 6 games and are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games against the Browns. The Steelers also have gone OVER in 4 of their last 6 games and have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 6 games against Cleveland.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 200/1 after Week 16. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 100/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 12/1 odds behind the Ravens at 6/1 odds, the Browns at 5/1 odds, and the Bengals as the favorite at 4/9.