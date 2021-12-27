Adrian Klemm reportedly released of his duties with the Steelers to go to Oregon

Adrian Klemm leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers for the University of Oregon is not breaking news. Those reports have been out for almost a week now. What is considered news is how Klemm reportedly told head coach Mike Tomlin of his job move, and was released of his duties with the Steelers.

Source: Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is departing for Oregon, where he’ll be OL coach, run game coordinator and asst head coach. He spoke to MIke Tomlin and is being let out today to start his new job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2021

Mike Tomlin always talks about wanting volunteers, not hostages within the organization, and this would fall in line with that philosophy. If Klemm wanted out, Tomlin told him he can move on immediately.

As for the reasoning behind the departure, that is certainly something many will speculate until Mike Tomlin addresses the media Tuesday ahead of the Week 17 game vs. the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. With that said, Klemm being named the offensive line coach, run game coordinator and also assistant head coach might have been intriguing enough to lure the west coast native out of the pro ranks for a collegiate job.

What isn’t known is if Klemm saw the writing on the wall for his dismissal at season’s end. If the Steelers wanted Klemm gone, he could have started his search for his next job, and found it at Oregon. The Steelers will leave the offensive line duties to assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan. Morgan is familiar with the duties necessary at the position, as he was the offensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons before coming to Pittsburgh in 2021. Will this be a two week, at a minimum, trial run for Morgan to take over in 2022? That has yet to be seen, but this is likely the first of many coaching changes for the Steelers this offseason.

