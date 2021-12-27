Steelers place Karl Joseph on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List

Earlier on Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced another player landing on the Covid list. This time, it was practice squad safety Karl Joseph who landed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.

Karl Joseph was drafted 13th overall in the 2016 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders. After four seasons in Oakland, Joseph spent the 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns. Joseph joined the Steelers practice squad prior to Week 1 after spending training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders. Joseph has been elevated to the active roster twice for the Steelers in 2021 in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos and Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. On the season, Joseph has played 17 defensive snaps and 14 special team snaps between the two games. In his limited action, Joseph has two tackles and a pass defensed.

Joseph now makes the third player on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List of the second in the last three days. The other two players are wide receiver Steven Sims and guard Malcom Pridgeon. The Steelers also have five players from their 53-man roster who are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 List in Marcus Allen, Zach Banner, Isaiah Buggs, Devin Bush, and Anthony McFarland Jr. It is possible for all five players on the list for the Steelers to return to the lineup before their Week 17 matchup against a Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

UPDATE: The Steelers have also added wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List. Miller has appeared in one game for the Steelers this season and has one catch for two yards on 25 snaps.

