BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 16 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool continued on in Week 16 as now things became even more difficult with less than half of the teams left to choose. With four leagues that were completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 46 participants. While technically there were 446 total entries, I had one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 442 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Joe Haden Football.

With three contestants remaining and each making two picks, it was a total of six selections. Two of the selections were for the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the New York Giants, which did happen in a game that was never really close. Another two selections were for the Atlanta Falcons to defeat the Detroit Lions. For this game, I’m sure two contestants were sweating it out as Detroit had the ball inside the 10 yard line with a minute remaining in the game only to throw an interception.

The other two individual picks were the Los Angeles Rams over the Minnesota Vikings which did ultimately finish as a one score game but was not really all that close throughout. The final game selected was the Seattle Seahawks over the Bears where Chicago came storming back down 10 points in the fourth quarter to win on a two-point conversion with just over a minute remaining. Therefore, one of our three remaining contestants has been eliminated.

So after sixteen weeks, it’s still only 0.45% of the entries who remain. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your picks WITH ME so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even though you have been eliminated according to Yahoo, you are still in the competition!

Weekly Update:

Used teams are crossed out, Week 16 picks are in bold.

Yinzer. AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

And...we’re back (eliminated) AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

SteelSun AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Upcoming Week 17 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: New England (-15.5) at home over Jackonville

New England (-15.5) at home over Jackonville Closest match up: Tennessee (-3) at home over Miami

Tennessee (-3) at home over Miami The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+3.5) at home against Cleveland

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings.com as of 12/28)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.