Steelers could be getting some key pieces back in the lineup vs. the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, and now have to turn their attention to a prime time game on Monday Night Football vs. the Cleveland Browns. With these final two games, both AFC North games, being critical to the team’s postseason hopes, they’ll need as many players ready and able to help the team get their 8th win of the season.

During Mike Tomlin’s weekly press conference Tuesday he addressed the injury situation the team faces heading into the game at Heinz Field Monday night. Tomlin reiterated how the extra day of preparation will help some of the players who are injured, or coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 List, get back on the field.

That list would include players who are working their way back to the lineup for one reason or another, and that includes Pat Freiermuth coming back from a concussion and Kevin Dotson who is still working his way back off Injured Reserve (IR) with a high ankle sprain.

This would also include players who suffered in-game injuries last Sunday, like Kendrick Green (calf) and Trai Turner (knee) and were forced to leave the game vs. the Chiefs.

Players who are dealing with injuries sustained while playing aren’t the only players who could be returning to the team. Tomlin also made sure to discuss players who could be returning off the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Names who could be returning, and potentially help the team this week, would be:

ILB Devin Bush

OT Zach Banner

Later in the press conference Tomlin was asked about the status of punter Pressley Harvin. Harvin missed the Chiefs game after the death of his father which forced the Steelers to sign Corliss Waitman on short notice. Tomlin said the service for Harvin’s father is this week, and the organization will be extremely supportive of the rookie punter and whatever he might need during this difficult time. Tomlin then went on to add how pleased he was with Waitman’s performance vs. Kansas City last week. Waitman, especially with another week of work in Pittsburgh, should be just fine filling in, if needed, vs. the Browns.

Tomlin was also pressed about Stephon Tuitt and any potential return for the remainder of the season, this coming after reports stated Tuitt was being shut down for the season. Tomlin said he had nothing to add for anyone who is on IR and wasn’t mentioned at the beginning of his press conference.

So, when you look at who could be returning to the lineup, mainly players like Freiermuth, Bush and Dotson, there could be help on the way, and the Steelers could use all the help they can get as they prepare for a huge tilt vs. the Browns in Week 17.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they press on throughout the remainder of the 2021 regular season.

For a full rundown of Tuesday’s media session, check out BTSC’s Mike Tomlin Press Conference Recap podcast below.