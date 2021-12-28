The Steelers make several moves with their practice squad on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several roster moves in regards to their practice squad on Tuesday. With two wide receivers on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List, the Steelers have signed Damion Willis to practice squad. Additionally, guard Malcolm Pridgeon has come off the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List and the Steelers have released guard Nate Gilliam.

We have:

• Signed WR Damion Willis to the practice squad

• Restored G Malcolm Pridgeon to the Practice Squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list

• Released G Nate Gilliam from the practice squad — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 28, 2021

Damion Willis went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Willis made the team and appeared in the Bengals first seven games. Being released and resigned to the practice squad, Willis landed back onto the roster several weeks later. In all, Willis appeared in 10 games with two starts where he had nine receptions on 16 targets for 82 yards during the 2019 season.

Waived late in training camp in 2020, Willis was claimed by the Cleveland Browns but was soon released with a failed physical designation. Willis later landed on the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars in December 2020. On the offseason roster the Denver Broncos, Willis was released before training camp and then spent his preseason with the New York Giants. Willis also was on the practice squad of the Washington Football Team for seven weeks until being released in November.

Malcolm Pridgeon spent the 2021 training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been on the practice squad all season until he went on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List last Monday.

At this time, the Steelers have three players on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List in safety Karl Joseph, wide receiver Anthony Miller, and wide receiver Steven Sims. The Steelers also have five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List of players who were on the 53-man roster in Marcus Allen, Zach Banner, Isaiah Buggs, Devon Bush, and Anthony McFarland Jr.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns this coming Monday night at Heinz field.