The Steelers aren’t even worth watching anymore

I wish I could tell you I was really excited to watch the Steelers take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 4:25.

I can’t because, to quote George Washington, I cannot tell a lie.

I was not really excited. I wasn’t even a little excited. The reason for this was because I knew that, even if they somehow managed to pull out a victory (LMAO!), it would be boring, sloppy and downright uninspiring.

Unfortunately, the Steelers didn’t win. In fact, they didn’t even bother to show up, at least that’s how their performance in that 36-10 drubbing made it seem. It’s one thing to win ugly, boring games. It’s quite another to lose them, and the Steelers have now lost two such contests in a matter of a month.

That’s not good for ratings. That’s not good for the enthusiasm of the fans.

You know how I said in a recent article that I am now prone to do other things while watching the Steelers—sleeping, laundry, etc.? I actually fantasize about doing other things even when I’m simply sitting in my recliner watching Ben Roethlisberger throw his hands up in frustration for the zillionth time.

The Steelers are a horrible team to watch, which is bad when the team is bad. It’s one thing to lose close games—Pittsburgh has had a knack for doing that a lot since the end of the 2018 campaign. But when a bad team starts to lose in a bad way, that’s not something I want to care about.

I said a couple of weeks ago that I wanted Pittsburgh to make the playoffs. Excuse me for changing my mind, but I do not want that to happen now. Would it be good for some excitement, some fun things to talk about in the week leading up to the first round of the postseason? No, and I say that because nobody in town seems to give a darn about the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers. The people know a lemon when they see one, and the 2021 version of this so-called professional football team is a big, fat lemon.

The Steelers don’t have the horses to do much of anything in the regular season, let alone in the postseason when the stakes are raised along with the talent level of the opposition. The Steelers are getting dominated at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Playoff teams generally are stout in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Can you imagine how a playoff game would go with this bunch? I’d bet good money right now that the Steelers would top that 28-0 first-quarter hole they found themselves in last year in the wildcard game against the Browns at Heinz Field.

As for attending a hypothetical playoff game at Heinz Field (that would actually require the Steelers to win out and the Bengals to lose out, btw), you couldn’t pay me to go through all of that hassle just to see my favorite horse come up lame right out of the gate.

The 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers need to just finish out the string and go back in the lab. In the spirit of the holiday season, nobody wants to see poor Rudolph (or anyone else on this roster) play in any more football games.