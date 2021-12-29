The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season. After the loss to over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the team has now seen their stock fall in the latest NFL Power Rankings.

These Power Rankings are something which should be taken with a grain of salt, but if nothing else they are good for some healthy debate.

Yes, Power Rankings can be an interesting exercise, and while we don’t put too much stock into these rankings it does give you a taste of how the experts at certain sites view the Steelers. Who do they have topping the rankings this week? The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The Green Bay Packers? How about the Arizona Cardinals?

Time to take a look at the latest Power Rankings:

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Dallas Cowboys

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Los Angeles Rams

6. Indianapolis Colts

7. Buffalo Bills

8. Tennessee Titans

9. New England Patriots

10. Cincinnati Bengals

...

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Non-QB MVP: OLB T.J. Watt Watt has proved to be a bellwether for the Steelers this season. When Watt plays fewer than 50% of snaps, including games he has missed completely with injury, the Steelers are 0-4-1. With two games left in the regular season, Watt is five sacks away from tying Michael Strahan’s NFL record of 22.5. Watt earned a massive payday just before the season, and even though he has missed two games with injury, he has been a great investment by keeping the Steelers afloat in a jumbled AFC.”

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Dallas Cowboys

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Buffalo Bills

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Cincinnati Bengals

9. Indianapolis Colts

10, New England Patriots

...

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

“They did little on offense against the Chiefs, which shows their fatal flaws. They can still get into the playoffs, but it’s a long shot.”

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Indianapolis Colts

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Buffalo Bills

8. New England Patriots

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Arizona Cardinals

...

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The evidence is everywhere now: Pittsburgh is not a very good football team. The Steelers’ playoff hopes are on life support following a blowout loss to the Chiefs that once again put a spotlight on Pittsburgh’s offensive ineptitude. The team’s first-half struggles are taking on historic proportions: The Steelers have been outscored 97-9 in the opening 30 minutes of their last five games, failing to score a single first-half touchdown in the process. You have to go back to 1940 to find the last Steelers team to manage that, per Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN). Pittsburgh can still find its way to the postseason with back-to-back wins and some help, but the bigger picture is clear: Significant changes are necessary.”

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Dallas Cowboys

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Los Angeles Rams

6. Tennessee Titans

7. Arizona Cardinals

8. Indianapolis Colts

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Cincinnati Bengals

...

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers’ offensive ineptitude with Ben Roethlisberger cost them against vs. the Chiefs, but it’s their defensive meltdown that’s been the most shocking.”

