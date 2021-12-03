Steelers Podcast: What the Steelers need to do to defeat the Ravens on Sunday

The Steelers are getting further apart from the first place Ravens as they set to square off for the first time in 2021. Can they get back on track and what do our heroes in hypocycloids need to do to win on Sunday. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Note

Keys to victory against Baltimore

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.