Steelers Injury Report: Steelers will be without Haden, illness leaves others in doubt

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in their final day of on-filed preparation for their second-straight AFC North game as they return home from a two-game road stretch. As the Steelers take the practice field for the last time this week to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens, two more new names were on the injury list. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there are two players ruled out for Sunday’s game with several more dealing with illness.

As a reminder, T.J. Watt, Joe Haeg and Robert Spillane will not show up on the team’s injury report. Being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, they are not officially on the 53-man roster. Therefore, none of these players will end up on the report until they return to the roster.

In typical fashion, Ben Roethlisberger did not fully practice on Wednesday which has been the plan all season. Unlike last week when Roethlisberger was limited on Wednesday, he did not participate during the first practice and was listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. On Thursday and Friday, Roethlisberger returned to practice as a full participant and has no injury status for Sunday.

After scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter this past Sunday, Pat Freiermuth left the game and was evaluated for a concussion. On Tuesday, Mike Tomlin said that Freiermuth was in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Participating in a full capacity every day this week, Freiermuth must be clear of the NFL’s concussion protocol as he has no injury status for Week 13.

Another key member of the Steeler secondary who missed the Steelers last two games was cornerback Joe Haden. Dealing with a foot injury, Haden was questionable last week only to be downgraded to ‘out’ on Saturday. Not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday, things were already not looking good for Haden going into Friday’s practice. Once again unable to take the field, Joe Haden has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Another player mentioned in Coach Tomlin‘s press conference on Tuesday was long snapper Christian Kuntz who has a hip injury. In good news for the Steelers, Kuntz was a full participant every day this week and is set to fulfill his long snapping duties on Sunday.

The only player limited in Wednesday’s practice was wide receiver Chase Claypool with a toe injury. Being a nagging injury for him over the last several weeks, it was unclear if there was an injury that was reaggravated or if the Steelers were simply not pushing the limits with Claypool early in the week. On both Thursday and Friday, Claypool returned to being a full participant and has no injury status.

The two other players who did not participate in practice on Wednesday were offensive tackle Zach Banner with an illness and guard Trai Turner with a coaches decision. As expected, Turner returned as a full participant on Thursday and Friday, but Zach Banner missed his second-straight day on Thursday with an illness. On Friday, Banner returned as a full participant at practice and carries no injury status.

Two players who ended up on the injury report on Thursday was Isaiah Buggs being limited with an ankle and Arthur Maulet missing practice with a quadricep injury. A healthy scratch last Sunday, it appears as if Buggs has lost his starting position on the Steelers defense regardless of his injury status. Unable to return to practice on Friday, Buggs has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. As for Maulet, he was a full participant on Friday and it’s good to go for Sunday’s game.

The two new additions to the injury report raise some concerns despite the fact neither player has an injury status. Defensive tackles Cameron Heyward and Isaiahh Lowdermilk both missed Friday’s practice due to an illness. At this time, it is expected that both players will be available for Sunday unless their health declines over the weekend.

As for the Ravens’ injury report, you can see the list below courtesy of Steelers.com (NOTE: Some errors have been corrected based on the report of Jonas Shaffer from The Baltimore Sun).

Baltimore Ravens Participation/Injury Report, Week 13 Game Status T Cedric Ogbuehi (Thigh) - Out WR Miles Boykin (Finger) - Doubtful CB Anthony Averett (Shoulder/Ankle) - Questionable TE Nick Boyle (Knee) - Questionable OLB Jaylon Ferguson (Illness) - Questionable CB Marlon Humphrey (Illness) - Questionable OL Patrick Mekari (Ankle) - Questionable OLB Odafe Oweh (Shoulder) - Questionable LB Patrick Queen (Ribs) - Questionable FB Patrick Ricard (Foot/Thigh) - Questionable CB Jimmy Smith (Neck) - Questionable CB Chris Westry (Thigh) - Questionable CB Tavon Young (Illness) - Questionable Friday, December 3 CB Anthony Averett (Shoulder/Ankle) - Limited TE Nick Boyle (Knee) - DNP C Bradley Bozeman (Shin Laceration) - Full OL Patrick Mekari (Ankle) - Full T Cedric Ogbuehi (Thigh) - DNP FB Patrick Ricard (Foot/Thigh) - Full CB Chris Westry (Thigh) - Limited CB Tavon Young (Illness) - DNP WR Devin Duvernay (Thigh) - Full WR Miles Boykin (Finger) - Limited DT Calais Campbell (NIR-Rest) - DNP LB Patrick Queen (Ribs) - Full CB Jimmy Smith (Neck) - DNP OLB Jaylon Ferguson (Illness) - DNP CB Marlon Humphrey (Illness) - DNP OLB Odafe Oweh (Shoulder) - Limited

