Report: T.J. Watt just needs one more negative COVID-19 test to play Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t had much good news come their way in the past few weeks. Players like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ben Roethlisberger have found their way on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and injuries to Joe Haden and others have left the team, mainly the defense, extremely short-handed.

The latest Steelers All-Pro player to land on the aforementioned COVID-19 List was T.J. Watt. The assumption was Watt would miss the game vs. the Baltimore Ravens Sunday in Week 13, just like players before him, but after testing positive Monday Watt has already produced a negative test. All he needs now is another negative test on Saturday and he can play this Sunday at Heinz Field.

This per ProFootballTalk:

Sources: Steelers LB T.J. Watt tested negative for COVID on Friday. If he tests negative again on Saturday, he'll be able to play against the Ravens on Sunday. https://t.co/PsBYpfkVil — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 4, 2021

You might be wondering how this is even possible. Well, according to ProFootballTalk the league has no set amount of time a player must sit out. Just that they must have two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Per multiple sources, Watt tested negative for COVID on Friday. If he generates a second negative test at least 24 hours after today’s test, he will be able to return for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Watt originally tested positive on Monday. By rule, a vaccinated player who generates a pair of negative tests at least 24 hours apart can return, with no minimum mandatory absence.

Will Watt provide that negative test and give the Steelers’ defense a boost before this huge AFC North showdown? It is possible, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Ravens at Heinz Field in Week 13.