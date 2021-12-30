The thought of Ben Roethlisberger not being the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers is certainly a challenge for many fans. For some, they don’t know the Steelers without No. 7 as the quarterback. Either way, Roethlisberger calling it a career after the 2021 season shouldn’t shock anyone, but for some the realization Monday night’s game vs. the Cleveland Browns possibly being Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field has made this a harsh reality.

Suddenly, fans are thinking more about what Roethlisberger has done for the Steelers since he was drafted in the 2004 NFL Draft, and not just his play in the waning weeks of 2020 and the 2021 seasons.

Wednesday rumors swirled on Twitter about Roethlisberger contacting extended family and former teammates requesting their attendance at Heinz Field Monday night. This would make it crystal clear the end of Roethlisberger’s career is near.

Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly told some of his former teammates to attend the #Steelers game on MNF. I guess this is really it... (before you all get in my mentions about his play in 2021, know I am appreciating his entire career in Pittsburgh. So save it ) pic.twitter.com/uyvXLxg8VD — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) December 29, 2021

So, for even those fans who thought Roethlisberger could want /be asked to return in 2022, if these rumors are true it would mean this isn’t in the cards for the man who has led the Steelers to three Super Bowls, winning them two.

It is at this stage in an athlete’s career where fans should enjoy whatever time they have left of that individual player. In this case, valuing every game Roethlisberger plays before he officially hangs up the cleats for good.

Now, the hope is Roethlisberger can find a way to not just beat the Browns in prime time, but also beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, capping off back-to-back wins to the end of the regular season. If he can do that, and a few other things fall the Steelers’ way, maybe it won’t be Roethlisberger’s final game at M&T Bank Stadium. Instead, maybe Roethlisberger will get one more shot in the postseason.

Who knows, but this is starting to get the feel of a very special night on Monday Night Football in Week 17.

