Winning one for Ben Roethlisberger is the Steelers key of the week

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football it will likely be the final home game for their future hall of fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. This would be a big game even if it wasn't a celebration of Big Ben’s career in Pittsburgh, and it would be a big game for Big Ben because it is against a team from his home state of Ohio, the Cleveland Browns, a team we know Ben hates for his draft day snub. This Steelers team needs to show one of its greatest players one more great game to give him one last memory for his time in Heinz Field.

There are always many keys to any victory, but I am a firm believer of a team playing better when the situation deems it necessary. For example, following a tragic loss of a player or a tragic loss of a player’s family member, or following a tragedy in the home team’s city, or, in this situation when a franchise cornerstone is about to hang up the cleats for good. The team around Ben Roethlisberger should bring a different level of energy to this game against the Browns, and as cliché as it sounds, need to leave everything on the field for ‘Seven’.

We have already seen the emotion on Roethlisberger’s face when he knocked off the Browns and Ravens earlier in the season. These AFC North clashes mean more to him than most games, and beating the Cleveland Browns means even more to Roethlisberger. Throughout Roethlisberger's career the Browns have been absolutely terrible. But even then he loves to beat them more than everyone else. Heck, Ben Roethlisberger is still the second winningest quarterback in First Energy Stadium, which was barley just passed by Baker Mayfield. And, in my opinion, losing to the Browns in the playoffs last year is one of the main reasons Roethlisberger came back to play in this 2021 season, to exact revenger and get that win back. The Steelers have an opportunity to give Roethlisberger his second win vs. the Browns this season and end the Browns’ playoff chances in one game.

If we are being honest with ourselves, this year’s Steelers team has been one of the weakest teams in Ben Roethlisberger’s career. Ben has had some bad offensive lines, but this one might be the worst, the same goes for the defensive line, but if there’s ever been a game for them to play good football and keep their quarterback off of the ground it is this game. The entire team as a whole needs to bring more energy than they have all year long and play up to the level Big Ben has brought to the Steelers throughout his career. This one just has to mean more to the guys, and there's no other option than winning this game.

But what do you think? Will the Pittsburgh Steelers play there best game of the year and send Ben Roethlisberger off in front of his home crowd properly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.