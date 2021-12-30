Steelers Podcast: Does rookie play help the Steelers stink or swim?

Rookies have played a major role for the Steelers in 2021, will they be an asset or a detriment down the stretch. BTSC’s Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Rundown of the show:

Steelers Rookie performances from the Chiefs game

Quick points on the departure of Adrian Klemm, the overall performance in Week 16 and RIP John Madden

Snaps the drafted rookies have played and where that sits against other players, both rookies and veterans.

Browns’ rookies and who could make an impact

Georgia and Alabama players to look out for in the college football playoff, and deep dived into Derion Kendrick - CB, Georgia

