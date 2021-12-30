Ben Roethlisberger confirms Monday night’s game vs. the Browns ‘likely’ his last game at Heinz Field

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t known anyone at quarterback besides Ben Roethlisberger since he was drafted in the 2004 NFL Draft. Sure, there have been injuries and time away from the game, but No. 7 was always the man under center for the black and gold.

In his 18th NFL season, with only two regular season games left on the schedule, it is looking like this is Roethlisberger’s final season. Wednesday rumors swirled of Roethlisberger inviting former teammates and extended family to the game Monday night made it seem clear this very well could be the end for Roethlisberger’s storied career.

Related Rumors of Ben Roethlisberger inviting former teammates and family signs the end is near

While meeting the media Thursday, Roethlisberger was asked about the rumors, and whether this would be his final home game. While not willing to speak in absolutes, Roethlisberger said it is ‘likely’ his final home game.

This per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

BREAKING; Ben Roethlisberger said today that Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns is likely his final game at Heinz Field, his first public indication he will retire after the season. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 30, 2021

For video of Roethlisberger’s response, check the video out below, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

Ben Roethlisberger won’t speak in definites, but he says “all signs” are pointing that “this could be it” his last game — at least regular season — at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/9jlhR99Kty — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 30, 2021

For a more detailed video of Roethlisberger’s comments, see the video below:

Ben Roethlisberger looks ahead to Monday night's game at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/hWjKx7fuUv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 30, 2021

Roethlisberger made sure to let it be known the Steelers could win both of their final two games and host a playoff game as division champions, but that scenario certainly doesn’t fall in their favor when you look at what would need to happen for this scenario to come to fruition. Nonetheless, Roethlisberger seems to be embracing the Monday Night Football game vs. the Cleveland Browns as his last time in Heinz Field as a player.

For the fans, this is a tough pill to swallow. Most would admit they have seen Roethlisberger’s talents deteriorate over the course of 2020 and 2021, but the career Roethlisberger has had in Pittsburgh has been tremendous. Roethlisberger has taken the Steelers to three Super Bowls, winning two, and has been as clutch as they come in key moments throughout his career.

There will be plenty of time to look back and cherish the wonderful career Roethlisberger has put together, but the fact remains if the Steelers can win their final two games there is a good chance they make the AFC Playoffs as a Wild Card team. Maybe, just maybe, the old gun slinger has a few bullets left in his holster.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Browns in prime time at Heinz Field in Week 17.