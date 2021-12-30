Steelers Injury Report: Pat Freiermuth returns to practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing their most pivotal game of the 2021 season as they play their last scheduled game of the season at Heinz Field. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first time of the week to prepare for Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, six names were on the injury list. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were no players who were limited, four who did not practice, and two who were full participants.

As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List do not appear on the injury report. For this reason, Zach Banner, Devin Bush, Isaiah Buggs, Arthur Maulet, and Anthony McFarland Jr. will not appear on the injury report until they return, which could be at any time for some players. Additionally, players designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List such as Kevin Dotson will not appear on the injury report either.

As expected, Ben Roethlisberger is still on the injury report. This week Roethlisberger is once again listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. As for practice on Thursday, Roethlisberger did not participate as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated on Tuesday that Thursday’s practice would be treated much like the typical Wednesday.

Missing the Steelers game in Kansas City was rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth due to a concussion. On Thursday, Freiermuth with a full participant and is on his way back into the Steelers lineup for Monday’s game barring a setback.

There were several other players who missed the Steelers Week 16 game who were ruled out days before the game. Defensive tackle Chris Wormley left the Steelers Week 15 game with a groin injury and was unable to practice all last week, therefore missing the game against the Chiefs. Wormley was listed has a full participant on Thursday. Rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson was ruled out last Friday with a foot injury and was unable to return to practice on Thursday.

The final player who had been previously ruled out on Sunday was rookie punter Pressley Harvin III as his father passed away on Saturday. Harvin did not practice on Thursday with the designation of Not Injury Related- Personal.

Two players who missed time during last Sunday’s game were offensive linemen Trai Turner with an ankle and Kendrick Green with a calf. On Thursday, Turner did not even land on the injured report at all while Kendrick Greene was unable to practice due to his calf injury.

It should also be noted that, much like last week, T.J. Watt is not listed on the Steelers injury report despite reports of him dealing with a rib injury.

As for the Browns’ injury report, it can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com.

Cleveland Browns Participation/Injury Report, Week 17 Thursday, December 30 CB Troy Hill (Knee) - DNP RB Kareem Hunt (Ankle) - DNP DT Malik Jackson (Knee) - DNP S John Johnson III (Hamstring) - DNP LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Illness) - DNP DE Myles Garrett (Groin) - Limited CB Greg Newsome, II (Concussion) - Limited C JC Tretter (Knee) - Limited S Ronnie Harrison, Jr. (Ankle) - Full FB Andy Janovich (Shoulder) - Full WR Jarvis Landry (Knee) - Full QB Baker Mayfield (Left Shoulder) - Full LB Sione Takitaki (Shoulder) - Full

For more information on the Steelers and Browns’ injury reports, check out the BTSC Injury Report podcast below: