Marcus Allen comes off, Arthur Maulet goes on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced several roster moves as they prepare for their first practice this week. The Steelers have activated linebacker Marcus Allen from the Reserve/COVID-19 List while placing Arthur Maulet on the list. The Steelers have also filled out their practice squad by signing wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

We have:

• Activated LB Marcus Allen from the Reserve/COVID-19 List

• Placed DB Arthur Maulet on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

• Signed WR Darrius Shepherd to the Practice Squad@BordasLaw https://t.co/pRYPysrUUo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 30, 2021

Marcus Allen went on the Reserve/COVID-19 List prior to the Steelers Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen had appeared in every game for the Steelers up until Week 16, but had only played snaps on defense the previous two weeks against the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans. On the season, Allen has a total of four tackles.

The Steelers placed cornerback Arthur Maulet on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday. Maulet has appeared in all 15 games for the Steelers and has been credited with two starts on the season. While playing primarily as the nickel cornerback in Steeler subpackages, Maulet has over 350 defensive snaps this season where he has a total of 43 tackles as well as one forced fumble and one pass defensed. Being so late in the week where Maulet was added to the list, he is likely out for Monday night’s game.

Having three wide receivers currently on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List, the Steelers added another receiver on Thursday in Darrius Shepherd. Undrafted in 2019, Shepherd received an invitation to rookie minicamp by the Green Bay Packers where he went on to ultimately make the team. Playing two years in Green Bay where he spent time both on the active roster and practice squad, Shepherd had a total of six receptions for 47 yards but was also been credited with two fumbles. Shepherd spent 2021 training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs but did not make the team. Shepherd has been on the practice squads of the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings over the past two months.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to face the Cleveland Browns this Monday night at Heinz Field.