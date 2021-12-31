3 games to watch in Week 17 which impact the Steelers’ playoff chances

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the final two weeks of the 2021 regular season with their path to the postseason being pretty well laid out for them. First of all, they have to win their last two games. There also has to be some other things go their way in regards to either the AFC North title or a Wild Card birth. First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. Only one of the games ended up being close, and it shouldn’t have been so.

The fact the Cleveland Browns were in this game the way it was shaping up is quite surprising. Unfortunately, rather than rely on their great running game they kept putting the ball in Baker Mayfield‘s hand only to let him screw it up. Four interceptions is just too much to overcome, and the fact the Browns had this game within two points is crazy.

In a game Steelers fans were ultimately hoping the Ravens would win, they just couldn’t get it done with a third string quarterback. Cincinnati only needs one more win to wrap up the AFC North, but they are underdogs in their final two games. At least the Steelers weren’t the only team the Bengals scored 41 points against.

Even though it felt like the Bills had this game won throughout, the Patriots kept coming back and cutting it to one score. Ultimately, the Bills offense and two New England turnovers were too much as Buffalo grabbed the AFC East lead.

For Week 17, here are the three games which could give the most perspective on what the Steelers will need to do to qualify for the postseason. Believe it or not, the Steelers next opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, don’t really factor into their playoff scenario with their game this weekend so it has been left off the list.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Two things have to happen for the Pittsburgh Steelers to still be alive in the AFC North race heading into the final week of the NFL season. Most importantly, they have to win their game against the Browns. The other thing, which actually will occur first, is the Cincinnati Bengals have to lose. Since they are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, who just thoroughly trounced the Steelers, not only will it be important for the Bengals to not pull out this win but it will also be a measuring stick on how they play the Steelers last opponent.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on FOX

For the Steelers to make it in as a wildcard, the most likely path is for the four teams who are ahead of them right now at 8-7 to all lose one of their remaining games. Since one of those teams plays the Steelers, they aren’t as important. The Las Vegas Raiders are another one of those teams and losing to the Colts would give the Steelers the edge going into the final week.

Sunday at 4:05 PM on CBS

Although Miami could have been the other choice here, the other team the Steelers need to lose at least one of their final two games as the Los Angeles Chargers. Since the Chargers and Raiders play each other the final week of the season, one, or both, teams need to lose this week. If they are both victorious, the Steelers path to the Wild Card becomes extremely difficult. So go Broncos.

So there are the three games which can give Steelers fans an indication as to where they stand going into the last week of the 2021 season. As teams head into January, the playoff picture becomes a little more clear.

