College Football Semifinals and Steelers Potential Draft Prospects: Open Thread

Welcome to the Semi Finals of the College Football Playoffs

The big to do on the schedule tonight for most, is gathering and waiting for the ball to drop to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. If you are like me the main focus for the evening is the College Football Semi Finals. So if you are a shut in on this festive evening and you like football this is the right place.

For those going out tonight stay safe!

There are two other games today that will serve as a primer for this evenings games.

The Tax Slayer Gator Bowl 11 am on ESPN

Wake Forest

Sam Hartman #10 QB 6’1” 208lbs

Jaquarii Roberson #5 WR 6’1” 182lbs

Rutgers

Olakunle Fatukasi #3 LB 6’2” 240lbs

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl Noon CBS

Washington State vs Central Michigan

Bernhard Raimann #76 LT 6’7” 305lbs

There is nothing against any of the other prospects that are playing in this game but the guy I will have my eye on is Bernhard Raimann for Central Michigan. The Tackle has continued his climb up draft boards. A very athletic and mobile tackle that when he has full control and balance is a devastating run blocker. Easily able to get to the second level as well as getting into space on the outside.

Cincinnati #4 vs Alabama #1 3:30 ESPN

The match up that I will have my eye on is the corner tandem from Cincinnati and the pass catchers from Alabama. The Bama group took a huge blow with John Metchie tearing his ACL but just like any Crimson Tide team, they are not void of talent.

Cincinnati

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner #1 CB 6’3” 200lbs

Coby Bryant #7 CB 6’1” 198lbs

Alabama

Jameson Williams #6 WR 6’2” 198lbs

Georgia #3 vs Michigan #2 7:30 ESPN

Defense Defense Defense. If you are thinking the Steelers need to address the defensive side of the ball this is the game for you. Michigan has two Top 20 EDGE prospects in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. The Bulldogs have an entire unit of draft eligible prospects, led by the big man in the middle Jordan Davis.

Georgia

Jordan Davis #99 IDL

Nakobe Dean #17 LB 6’ 225lbs

Derion Kendrick #11 CB 6’ 190lbs

Lewis Cine #16 SAF 6’1” 200lbs

Michigan

Aidan Hutchinson #97 EDGE 6’5” 269lbs

David Ojabo #55 EDGE 6’5” 250lbs

Daxton Hill #30 SAF 6’ 190lbs

Let us know what prospect(s) you would like to see in the Black and Gold. As always stay safe and Go Steelers!