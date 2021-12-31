Steelers place 2 defensive starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense took a blow on Friday as two starters were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The Steelers have announced that linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive tackle Chris Wormley were both placed on the Covid list along with Daniel Archibong being placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.

• Placed LB Joe Schobert & DL Chris Wormley on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

• Placed DL Daniel Archibong on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 Listhttps://t.co/AgFasfXjmm — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 31, 2021

Acquired by the Steelers via trade during the 2021 preseason, Joe Schobert has started all 15 games of the season for the Steelers. In his time in Pittsburgh, Schobert has 108 tackles, a forced fumble, six passes defensed, and an interception. With Schobert landing on the list on Friday, he joins fellow starting inside linebacker Devin Bush on the list and raises many question marks at the inside linebacker position for Monday night’s game against the Browns.

Chris Wormley is in his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was acquired via trade with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 offseason. Starting every game except Week 1 until he missed Week 16 due to a groin injury, Wormley has a career high 6.0 sacks in a season. Wormley also has 44 tackles, nine quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and two pass defensed this season.

With the new NFL Covid protocols which went into effect this week, it is possible for both players to re-join the team in time for Monday night’s matchup. Although possible, it is going to be a very precise process that has to fall just right in order for either player to return.

Schobert and Wormley are the second and third players from the 53-man roster to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 List this week as Arthur Maulet was added to the list on Thursday. In all, there are currently seven players on the list as Zach Banner, Isaiah Buggs, Devin Bush, and Anthony McFarland Jr. all missed the Steelers Week 16 match up while on the Covid list but could return at any time.

Defensive tackle Daniel Archibong is now the fifth player currently on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List joining safety Karl Joseph and wide receivers Anthony Miller, Steven Simms, and Tyler Vaughns.

