Steelers Injury Report: Kendrick Green still unable to practice on Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing their most pivotal game of the 2021 season as they play their last scheduled game of the season at Heinz Field. As the Steelers take the practice field for the second time this week to prepare for Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, no new names were on the injury list. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were three players who did not practice, and two who were full participants.

As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List do not appear on the injury report. For this reason, Zach Banner, Devin Bush, Isaiah Buggs, Arthur Maulet, Anthony McFarland Jr, Chris Wormley, and Joe Schobert will not appear on the injury report until they return, which could be at any time for some players. Additionally, players designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List such as Kevin Dotson will not appear on the injury report either.

As expected, Ben Roethlisberger is still on the injury report. This week Roethlisberger is once again listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. As for practice on Thursday, Roethlisberger did not participate as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated on Tuesday that Thursday’s practice would be treated much like the typical Wednesday. On Friday, Roethlisberger returned as a full participant.

Missing the Steelers game in Kansas City was rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth due to a concussion. On both Thursday and Friday, Freiermuth with a full participant and is on his way back into the Steelers lineup for Monday’s game barring a setback.

There were several other players who missed the Steelers Week 16 game who were ruled out days before the game. Defensive tackle Chris Wormley left the Steelers Week 15 game with a groin injury and was unable to practice all last week, therefore missing the game against the Chiefs. Unfortunately, Wormley was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and no longer appears on the injury report. Rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson was ruled out last Friday with a foot injury and was unable to return to practice on Thursday. On Friday, Johnson was out once again, possibly leaving the Steelers with only three inside linebackers as starters Devin Bush and Joe Schobert are both currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The final player who had been previously ruled out last Sunday was rookie punter Pressley Harvin III as his father passed away on Saturday. Harvin did not practice on Thursday or Friday with the designation of Not Injury Related- Personal. The Steelers still have punter Corliss Waitman on the roster to fill in for Harvin, so there is no need for him to rush back at this time.

Two players who missed time during last Sunday’s game were offensive linemen Trai Turner with an ankle and Kendrick Green with a calf. On Thursday, Turner did not even land on the injured report at all while Kendrick Greene was unable to practice due to his calf injury. On Friday, Green was unable to practice yet again as his availability for Monday’s game is now unlikely.

As for the Browns’ injury report, it can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com:

Friday, December 31

CB Troy Hill (Knee) - DNP

RB Kareem Hunt (Ankle) - Limited

DT Malik Jackson (Knee) - Limited

S John Johnson III (Hamstring) - DNP

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Illness) - Full

DE Myles Garrett (Groin) - Limited

CB Greg Newsome, II (Concussion) - Full

C JC Tretter (Knee) - DNP

S Ronnie Harrison, Jr. (Ankle) - Limited

FB Andy Janovich (Shoulder) - Full

WR Jarvis Landry (Knee) - Full

QB Baker Mayfield (Left Shoulder) - Full

LB Sione Takitaki (Shoulder) - Full

