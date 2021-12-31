Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 17 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. For any other team in the AFC North to have a chance at winning the division, the Cincinnati Bengals have to lose both at home to Kansas City and in Cleveland the following week. Do the Bengals win one of these games and take the North? If so, which one?

2. Everyone is treating this Monday as Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field. Do you believe it to be so?

3. Stealing a question from The Steelers Preview podcast, what is your favorite Ben Roethlisberger non-Super Bowl moment?

4. Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth missed Sunday’s game after going into the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time in less than a month. Some feel he should be shut down for the season as a precaution with him being such a young player, while others believe that if he is cleared there is not problem with him taking the field on Monday night. Where on the spectrum do you fall?

5. The Steelers have to win on Monday to keep their postseason hopes alive. Do they get it done? What is your score prediction?

6. With it being New Year’s Eve, what will you do tonight when the clock strikes midnight?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

