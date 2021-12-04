Steelers Fan Rooting Guide: Who to cheer for in other games in Week 13

I get it. A lot of fans of the Steelers are throwing in the towel on the season and enduring the rest of the season in preparation for next year. But with a Rooting Guide, we have to present a scenario in which the Steelers start winning again. Each game that the Steelers take the field, it’s about their taking care of business with a win. That doesn’t always occur, but with the goal always being the playoffs... the other games become about seeding and matchups. With the Steelers needing to control their fate against the Ravens, other contests still matter to Steelers Nation should the team find a way to turn this season around. Here’s a guide to other significant matchups, and whose losses the Steelers would benefit from more.

If the season ended today, the Steelers would be the 12th seed in the AFC.

Here is the current AFC playoff picture going into Week 13

WEEK 13

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday 1 PM (FOX)

Both of these teams are ahead of the Steelers in the conference standings. If the Steelers have a hope to get back into the mix, they are going to need to see Cincinnati lose first. Throw in the fact that the Bengals are a natural rival, this becomes a no-brainer.

Who to root for: Los Angeles Chargers

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

The Colts have made their way ahead of the Steelers in the conference standings and the semi-surging Colts would need to stumble like it’s September.

Who to root for: Houston Texans

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

The Chiefs are now back on top of the division and while it seems natural to root for them to go down like we have almost every week, the Chiefs losing crowds the AFC even more. The Broncos need to plummet again and get behind the Steelers in the standings.

Who to root for: Kansas City Chiefs

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins - Sunday 1 PM (FOX)

Just a mere few weeks ago, the Dolphins were dead last in the American Football Conference. Now the team from South Beach have the same number of wins as the Steelers. Therefore, this game is significant again to the Steelers.

Who to root for: New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

The only way that this game is significant to the Steelers is if you were looking for the Men of Steel to tank. The Rooting Guide guide does not endorse losing for the sake of draft position. So…

Who to root for: Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders - Sunday 4:05 PM (FOX)

The WFT could help the Steelers by making Vegas crap out.

Who to root for: Washington Football Team

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams - Sunday 4:25 PM (CBS)

See Jets vs. Philly above. Otherwise, watch this game if you love football.

Who to root for: Jacksonville Jaguars

Monday, Dec. 6

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills - Monday 8:15 PM (ESPN)

ESPN had no idea that this would be such a pivotal game. But just like the Kansas City game against the Broncos, the Steelers (should they win) are better off seeing the Bills fall. Sure, it seems wrong to root for New England, but the RG thinks that this is the play here.

Who to root for: New England Patriots

Who do you like in these games for yinzer's sake?

