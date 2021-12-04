A look back at the Steelers week that was: Watt’s going on with the Steelers?

Maybe after the loss to Cincinnati, nobody really wants a recap of the week that was for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But still BTSC continues to recap the past week’s events for our readers and listeners. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the Burgh together.

Sunday 11/28

Embarrassment! Ridiculous! Inexcusable! Debacle! Dumpster Fire! Uninspired! The list goes on when trying to define the disaster that was the Steelers 41-10 loss in Cincinnati. Worst of all, Tyler Boyd was right and Mike Hilton had a Pick-6. I was so upset, I couldn’t eat an Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar for two days.

Monday 11/29

Insult meet injury! Adding players to the list is bad enough, but it seems to be a key star each time. This time it’s T.J. Watt during Ravens Week. The Steelers are seeing defenders fall at the rate Spinal Tap loses drummers.

The #Steelers have placed TJ Watt on the COVID list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

With Isaiah Buggs injured, the Steelers have added Defensive Lineman Montravious Adams to the active roster from the Saints’ practice squad. At this rate with all of the injuries and vacancies in the trenches on both sides, I would not be surprised if the Steelers decided to sign Flozell and Mike Adams.

Chase Claypool, It’s not the right time dude. Requesting music in practice after an embarrassing loss is the equivalent to my starter wife asking for a new car days after I caught her in bed with another guy. There’s a time and place for all of that.

Tuesday 11/30

No jokes here. There’s a certain pride in being a Steeler...past, present and future. I hope the current team notices that they are being noticed in a negative fashion.

“They’re not my beloved Steelers anymore,” former Steelers safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said “Nobody’s scared to play this team. There’s absolutely no physicality. There’s no energy defensively. There’s no tone-setters.” https://t.co/OxSRZfxJeS — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) November 30, 2021

This is why the Steelers need more leaders like the venerable Cameron Phillips Heyward...

Cam Heyward responded today on the DVE Morning Show to Chase Claypool’s play-music-at-practice suggestion: “I hope he was kidding because as soon as he said it I was literally about to rip the speaker out. That is not what we need right now. It’s X’s & O’s and it’s execution.” — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) November 30, 2021

Wednesday 12/1

Ray-Ray McCloud was announced today as coming off of the Reserve/Covid-19 List and Joe Haeg was announced as going on. This is not what we mean by “Next Man Up”.

Is Robert Spillane trying to keep up with T.J. Watt? Linebacker Watt sustains a knee injury and so does Spilly. No. 90 is placed on the Covid list, hey No. 41 is on there too now. Here’s hoping for Spillane that Trent Jordan doesn’t get a prostate exam this week.

Another Steelers player on the COVID-19 list, which isn’t good, but inside linebacker Robert Spillane was already unlikely to play this week with a knee injury. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 2, 2021

Thursday 12/2

Just when you thought throwing gummy penises at the mother of your children in front of the cameras was crazy enough, Ole Richard Gummies (or is it Gummy Richards?) is at it again. This time Antonio Brown is being punished by the league for furnishing a fake vaccination card. You just can’t make this stuff up.

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol. They have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2021

Friday 12/3

Why do I always need to take an anti-depressant before looking at the Steelers’ injury report? Now Cam is a possible no-go with an illnees. Others were a DNP due to illness. I hope they are merely suffering from “sick of not winning”.

Saturday 12/4

LFG!!!!

We have activated LB T.J. Watt from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/i39se8z7Ql — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2021

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

