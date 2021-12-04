Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 13 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Missing several players, the Steelers continue to deal with COVID-19 keeping players like T.J. Watt, Joe Haeg and Robert Spillane out of the lineup. With the Steelers reeling, not having won a game since Week 19, the task of slowing down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens almost seems like too much to ask for this team. Nonetheless, there is a reason they play the games.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Ravens for their Week 13 matchup at Heinz Field.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-5-1 (3rd place in AFC North)

Baltimore Ravens: 8-3 (1st place in NAFC North)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+4.5)

OVER/UNDER: 44

Moneyline: Steelers +170; Ravens -200

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last 5 Games

Steelers: 2-2-1

Ravens: 3-2

Injury Report

Steelers:

Game Status

DE Isaiah Buggs (Ankle) - Out

CB Joe Haden (Foot) - Out

Friday, December 3

QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Right Shoulder) - Full

CB Joe Haden (Foot) - DNP

OL Trai Turner (Coaches Decision) - Full

OL Zach Banner (Illness) - Full

WR Chase Claypool (Toe) - Full

LS Christian Kuntz (Hip) - Full

TE Pat Freiermuth (Concussion) - Full

CB Arthur Maulet (Quadricep) - Full

DE Isaiah Buggs (Ankle) - DNP

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (Illness) - DNP

DT Cameron Heyward (Illness) - DNP

Ravens:

Game Status

T Cedric Ogbuehi (Thigh) - Out

WR Miles Boykin (Finger) - Doubtful

CB Anthony Averett (Shoulder/Ankle) - Questionable

TE Nick Boyle (Knee) - Questionable

OLB Jaylon Ferguson (Illness) - Questionable

CB Marlon Humphrey (Illness) - Questionable

OL Patrick Mekari (Ankle) - Questionable

OLB Odafe Oweh (Shoulder) - Questionable

LB Patrick Queen (Ribs) - Questionable

FB Patrick Ricard (Foot/Thigh) - Questionable

Friday, December 3

CB Anthony Averett (Shoulder/Ankle) - Limited

TE Nick Boyle (Knee) - DNP

C Bradley Bozeman (Shin Laceration) - Full

OL Patrick Mekari (Ankle) - Full

T Cedric Ogbuehi (Thigh) - DNP

FB Patrick Ricard (Foot/Thigh) - Full

CB Chris Westry (Thigh) - Limited

CB Tavon Young (Illness) - DNP

WR Devin Duvernay (Thigh) - Full

WR Miles Boykin (Finger) - Limited

DT Calais Campbell (NIR-Rest) - DNP

LB Patrick Queen (Ribs) - Full

CB Jimmy Smith (Neck/Ankle) - DNP

OLB Jaylon Ferguson (Illness) - DNP

CB Marlon Humphrey (Illness) - DNP

OLB Odafe Oweh (Shoulder) - Limited

News and Notes

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens enter their Week 13 showdown in very different situations. The Ravens seem to be one of the most fortunate teams in the NFL, finding ways to scrap wins almost weekly. Meanwhile, whether it be injury, COVID-19 or just poor play, the Steelers can’t get out of their own way.

What is unbelievable is how the Steelers, at 5-5-1, are only two games out of first in the division. The race for the AFC North will be difficult for the black and gold, considering they lost two to the Cincinnati Bengals this season, but with two games remaining vs. the Ravens nothing is impossible.

These games between bitter AFC North rivals usually comes down to a field goal, or less, and I would expect nothing less in Week 13. Who comes out on top? Only time will tell...

