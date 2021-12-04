Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 13 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Missing several players, the Steelers continue to deal with COVID-19 keeping players like T.J. Watt, Joe Haeg and Robert Spillane out of the lineup. With the Steelers reeling, not having won a game since Week 19, the task of slowing down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens almost seems like too much to ask for this team. Nonetheless, there is a reason they play the games.
Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Ravens for their Week 13 matchup at Heinz Field.
Teams (Records)
Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-5-1 (3rd place in AFC North)
Baltimore Ravens: 8-3 (1st place in NAFC North)
Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
Steelers (+4.5)
OVER/UNDER: 44
Moneyline: Steelers +170; Ravens -200
Last 5 Games
Steelers: 2-2-1
Ravens: 3-2
Injury Report
Steelers:
Game Status
DE Isaiah Buggs (Ankle) - Out
CB Joe Haden (Foot) - Out
Friday, December 3
QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Right Shoulder) - Full
CB Joe Haden (Foot) - DNP
OL Trai Turner (Coaches Decision) - Full
OL Zach Banner (Illness) - Full
WR Chase Claypool (Toe) - Full
LS Christian Kuntz (Hip) - Full
TE Pat Freiermuth (Concussion) - Full
CB Arthur Maulet (Quadricep) - Full
DE Isaiah Buggs (Ankle) - DNP
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (Illness) - DNP
DT Cameron Heyward (Illness) - DNP
Ravens:
Game Status
T Cedric Ogbuehi (Thigh) - Out
WR Miles Boykin (Finger) - Doubtful
CB Anthony Averett (Shoulder/Ankle) - Questionable
TE Nick Boyle (Knee) - Questionable
OLB Jaylon Ferguson (Illness) - Questionable
CB Marlon Humphrey (Illness) - Questionable
OL Patrick Mekari (Ankle) - Questionable
OLB Odafe Oweh (Shoulder) - Questionable
LB Patrick Queen (Ribs) - Questionable
FB Patrick Ricard (Foot/Thigh) - Questionable
Friday, December 3
CB Anthony Averett (Shoulder/Ankle) - Limited
TE Nick Boyle (Knee) - DNP
C Bradley Bozeman (Shin Laceration) - Full
OL Patrick Mekari (Ankle) - Full
T Cedric Ogbuehi (Thigh) - DNP
FB Patrick Ricard (Foot/Thigh) - Full
CB Chris Westry (Thigh) - Limited
CB Tavon Young (Illness) - DNP
WR Devin Duvernay (Thigh) - Full
WR Miles Boykin (Finger) - Limited
DT Calais Campbell (NIR-Rest) - DNP
LB Patrick Queen (Ribs) - Full
CB Jimmy Smith (Neck/Ankle) - DNP
OLB Jaylon Ferguson (Illness) - DNP
CB Marlon Humphrey (Illness) - DNP
OLB Odafe Oweh (Shoulder) - Limited
News and Notes
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens enter their Week 13 showdown in very different situations. The Ravens seem to be one of the most fortunate teams in the NFL, finding ways to scrap wins almost weekly. Meanwhile, whether it be injury, COVID-19 or just poor play, the Steelers can’t get out of their own way.
What is unbelievable is how the Steelers, at 5-5-1, are only two games out of first in the division. The race for the AFC North will be difficult for the black and gold, considering they lost two to the Cincinnati Bengals this season, but with two games remaining vs. the Ravens nothing is impossible.
These games between bitter AFC North rivals usually comes down to a field goal, or less, and I would expect nothing less in Week 13. Who comes out on top? Only time will tell...
