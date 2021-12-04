Should Steelers fans even be excited about Ravens week?

The Steelers have a huge game against the Ravens on Sunday afternoon/evening at Heinz Field.

Or do they?

Coming off one of the worst losses in recent memory—in case you forgot, I’m referring to that 41-10 drubbing at the hands of the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium last Sunday—it could only get better from there, right?

T.J. Watt says “Hold my beer.” Wait, don’t touch his beer because he’s on the COVID-19 list. Is Watt off the list as of this writing? I mean, like right as you’re reading this article? Even if he is, what do you think the chances are of him being 100 percent against Baltimore? I mean, he’s got the hip/knee thing. He’s got the COVID issue.

And what about Joe Haden, who will miss yet another game on Sunday? What about Cam Heyward?

Who is going to play defense for this team?

Who’s going to play offense?

You know what? Never mind. The whole thing is far too depressing at this point. No matter how you slice it, Pittsburgh is compromised, and that’s no shape to be in with an 8-3 Ravens team coming to town.

I don’t like how things are feeling right now about the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers. Does this mean I’m way too negative? Duh! What did you expect?

Could the Steelers turn things around with a victory over Baltimore? I don’t know about turning things around (one game isn’t going to solve this team’s issues), but they could expose the Ravens for being the pretenders a lot of people happen to think they are. Baltimore has won a lot of games in, well...less-than-beautiful fashion. They haven’t looked pretty—kind of like how Pittsburgh was looking a year ago at this time as it amassed an 11-0 mark.

The Steelers' last victory in 2020 before the wheels started to fall off came against a Covid compromised Baltimore team on a Wednesday afternoon/evening. Maybe you remember that whole clusterbleep and how it sure felt like Pittsburgh was screwed over in a big way by the NFL.

The Steelers won barely and then they began to implode quite famously. It wasn’t good, and one week into them, Cleveland and Baltimore were still alive for the playoffs, and all Pittsburgh was left with was Ben Roethlisberger’s tears.

I don’t think the Steelers are going anywhere in 2021, but if they can do something, anything, to ruin things for Baltimore down the stretch, I would consider that a nice consolation prize.

It’s hard to say how the Steelers will get this done given their current situation, but to quote Lou Saban, they gotta get it done.