T.J. Watt clears COVID-19 protocols, cleared to play vs. the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base found out late Friday night that All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt tested negative for COVID-19. This meant all he had to do was to test negative on Saturday to be activated from the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 List and be able to play vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.

Well, for the Steelers faithful who were praying for a negative test, you got your wish. The Steelers announced Saturday they have taken Watt off the Reserve/COVID-19 List and he will play at Heinz Field Sunday.

We have activated LB T.J. Watt from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/i39se8z7Ql — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2021

This news couldn’t come at a better time for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team hasn’t won a game since their Week 9 Monday Night Football game vs. the Chicago Bears, and without Watt would be extremely short-handed at the outside linebacker position.

On top of that, the fact Watt was able to continue to rest this week while being away from the team could be construed as a good thing. Watt was battling back from both hip and knee injuries, and clearly wasn’t himself vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. The rest and time away could be a good thing for Watt. After all, Watt proved in Week 1 he doesn’t necessarily need to practice to go out and dominate a game.

With Lamar Jackson and the Ravens coming to town, it will be an all hands on deck affair for the Steelers. Now the attention goes to whether Cam Heyward, who missed practice Friday with an illness, will be healthy enough to play. Without Joe Haden (foot) in the secondary, the Steelers could use both Heyward and Watt on the defensive front, with Minkah Fitzpatrick roaming the deep secondary.

