Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Unleash Hell Edition

Obviously, tonight we will be discussing many things Pittsburgh Steelers related, the merits of orange Gatorade, and how to properly carb load.
The division of labor, so to speak, will be determined by the comments of those that choose to be here willingly. To be clear, I do not want hostages this evening.
I appreciate that some of you will seek comfort in the fact that Bruce Willis’ movie Die Hard set the standard for all time great Christmas Movies. Yes, I said it, I am not in the business of appeasement or living in my fears that this will upset some of you. To be clear the standard is the standard...
- With the news that T.J. Watt has cleared COVID protocols, does this change your thoughts on tomorrow? Does his participation actually impact the Ravens run game more than their passing game?
- Coach T has many Tomlinisms and high on the chart is “Above the neck”. Based on his play to date, to whom would this statement best apply? Ben, Chase, Devin, someone else?
- If you were in attendance at the game tomorrow would you boo Villy? Or would you cheer him, not necessarily his efforts or actions on the field tomorrow, but simply to recognize his efforts as a Steeler or his service to your country?
- I am guessing that most of you, that are into things of that nature, will have decorated your house, apartment, or jail cell for Christmas by now. What is the one decoration that means the most to you? What is the story or meaning behind it?
- The ‘standard’ can mean many different things to many different people. What is your standard for ‘must listen to’ Christmas music?
